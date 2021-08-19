Real-Time Data Services to expand network in US, Europe

Cloud hosting provider Real-Time Data Services Ltd (RTDS) plans to expand its network in North America and in some European countries apart from exploring newer products and services.

Vinay Chhabra, CEO of Real-Time Data Services Pvt. Ltd, told BusinessLine the company is exploring options in the US, UK, and APAC markets from a Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) perspective. “This year, we’re going to broaden our reach in the rest of Europe and North America to position cloud telephony and cloud hosting services. We are also going to explore other product and services lines to expand our current offering. We aspire to build the best in Industry Support Services and validate the product-market fit for Acefone for the UK market,” Chhabra said.

He said Aon Hewitt, an international HR firm, is helping RTDS fine-tune and make its HR processes and policies as per business standards. “We have installed IT infrastructure for OpenStack Cloud in Atlanta, USA. A similar cloud infrastructure will be set up for India and a few other locations in the world,” he said.

VDI introduced

He said the company has introduced a new product VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) in the global market and has received a good response from the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68 per cent from 2021 to 2024. Therefore, the company will set up our own cloud in India, the US and Europe to cater to VDI global demand.

RTDS was started in 2010 in Delhi with the aim of simplifying complex business processes. Within a span of three years, it witnessed significant growth, collaborating with data centres in Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix. In 2012, the company launched cloud telephony services in the US, with business support services from RTDS. Real-Time Cloud Services (RTCS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RTDS in the US, became an Intuit commercial hosting provider by mid-2014.

RTDS manages all infrastructure and provides complete business support to RTCS. The company launched its cloud telephony services in the UK in 2016, and finally entered the Indian market in 2018, with its cloud telephony services being provided by RTDS’ sister company, Servetel. As of now, the company has 6,000 plus global clients across the UK, US and India and works with brands such as Salesforce, Crayon and VMware, while its domestic clients include illustrious names like CIPLA, Michelin India Pvt Ltd, and Cars24 among others.

RTDS was launched with the idea to provide sophisticated cloud-based solutions that were subscription-based relying on technology. “Cloud technology, we realised, is indispensable. It is scalable, reliable and extremely easy to use. All our products and solutions are built on this very concept, knowing that as businesses grow and expand, they will look at cloud technology to make themselves more agile. In fact, according to industry experts, the cloud telephony space might see a 15 per cent to 30 per cent annual growth, over the course of the next five years,” Chhabra said.