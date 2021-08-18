Realme enters the laptop category in India with the launch of Realme Book (Slim)

Technology brand Realme has forayed into the laptop segment in India with the launch of its first laptop in the country, the Realme Book (Slim).

Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 & i3 processors, the device comes with a 14-inch screen. It has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 and features a 3:2 screen ratio.

The laptop boots Windows 10 Home edition preloaded with Microsoft Office 2019. The laptop also includes two Harman speakers, which support DTS HD stereo sound effect. It has a 54Wh large battery and supports 65W Super-Fast Charge technology which can charge the laptop up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, Realme said.

Realme’s 65W charger is also compatible with its 30W Dart Charge technology, so users can charge their realme smartphones as well as a variety of other USB-C port devices, like tablets, power banks, etc.

The laptop also supports PD charging which means users can charge the device using the Realme Powerbank. It supports 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD Storage with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The laptop also consists of a dual-fan storm cooling System. The device will feature PC Connect which can cross-connect Windows and Android systems. For connectivity, the Intel Core i5 version of the laptop will be equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 Port and high-speed Wi-Fi 6.

The Intel Core i3 version will come with Wi-Fi 5. The Realme Book(Slim) will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11. The device will be available in great and blue colours.

Pricing and availability

The 11th Generation Intel Core i3 version of the laptop is priced at ₹46,999. It will be available at an introductory price of ₹44,999. The 11th Generation Intel Core i5 version of the device Is priced at ₹59,999. The introductory price of the device has been set at ₹56,999.

The devices will go on sale on August 30, at 12:00 noon. It will be available at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.