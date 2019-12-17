realme forays into financial services with PaySa app

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Smartphone player realme has forayed into the financial services sector with its platform realme PaySa with four businesses across lending, savings, payment and protection.
It will offer digital personal loans of up to ₹1 lakh and digital loans to SMSEs of up to ₹5 lakh. Larger loan requirements are serviced offline by the realme PaySa teams in different cities.
The platform also provides an instant free credit report with an easy to understand interface, account level details and free updates for three months. It also offers screen damage insurance for both old and new phones with an option of insuring one or two damages per year.
It has entered into strategic co-development partnerships with Early Salary (for digital personal loans), Lending Kart (for digital business loans) and Credit Mantri (for free credit report), the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that there would be more tie-ups as the platform expands.
In 2020, it plans to disburse loans of about ₹1,000 crore, acquire about 30-50 lakh customers and launch more products.
Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, said: “We aim to repeat our success in the mobile business and become one of the top 5 new entrants in financial services in the next two to three years. We are evaluating the launch of mobile phone financing and payments in 2020.”
“The beta launch of the platform was done on Tuesday and a full roll-out is expected in the next six to 12 months,” it said.
Varun Sridhar, Lead, realme PaySa, said: “We aim to acquire 2.5 crore customers in the next two years by making mainstream financial products accessible to consumers in emerging India.” All the data is fully localised.
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...