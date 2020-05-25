Realme launches new range of AIoT products including Smart TV

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Realme had today announced the launch of its new set of AIoT offerings – Realme Smart TV and Watch, along with Realme Buds Air Neo and 10000mAh Power Bank 2.
Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said, “India has always been a top priority market for Realme. We aim to launch multiple AIoT products in 2020 around your ‘Personal, Home, and Travel’ experience along with smartphones,”
The new offerings are part of the brand’s strategy to expand its AIoT portfolio in India.
The Realme Smart TV comes in two sizes - 32 inches and 43 inches with 1366*768 and 1920*1080 resolutions respectively. The TV comes with a brightness of up to 400 nits and Chroma Boost technology for display.
The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor. It has Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers. The device comes integrated with streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.
The Realme Smart TV 43 inch is priced at ₹21,999 and Realme Smart TV 32 inch is priced at ₹12,999. The devices will go on sale on June 2 starting 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart.
The Smart TV comes with a one-year warranty, and an additional one year of warranty on Panel. The brand will offer door-step installation service within 48 hours of over 85 per cent purchases and with over 780 + service centres across that includes 17000 + pin codes, it said.
The brand’s latest smartwatch Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch display, a colour touchscreen and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The watch has an IP68 rating in terms of dust and water resistance. The device can last up to 7-9 days and on the power-saving mode, it can go up to 20 days on a full charge, the brand said.
The wearable device has also had a few health functions that include blood-oxygen-level(spO2) and the top-level PPG heart rate sensor from Goodix.
“It involves multiple key factors such as accuracy, skin tone compatibility and power consumption,” Realme said.
The watch is priced at ₹3,999 and will go on sale at 12 noon on June 5. Customers in the future will also be able to purchase additional straps in Red, Blue and Green colours for the smartwatch.
In the audio segment, the maker launched its new Realme Buds Air Neo. The Realme Buds Air Neo features a 13 mm Dynamic bass boost driver. These are powered by an R1 audio chipset based on the Bluetooth 5.0 with a latency of 119.2ms, which is meant for gaming enthusiasts.
“With the charging case, Realme Buds Air Neo can achieve a total battery life of up to 17 hours,” Reale said.
The Air Buds neo is available in Pop White, Punk Green and Rock Red colours.
The device is priced at ₹2,999.
The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with 18W two-way quick charge and dual output ports USB-A and USB-C. The power bank has a 10000mAH, high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells. The brand has applied thirteen layers of circuit protection for additional safety, it said.
The Power Bank is available in black and yellow colours. It is priced at ₹999.
