Realme launches Realme C11, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank

Realme on Tuesday launched its Realme C11 smartphone and the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank in India.
The Realme C11 comes with a 6.5” HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen Display with a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, an eight-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.3 GHz. It is based on Android 10 and ColorOS 7.
The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The phone is available in a single storage variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB with an SD card slot.
The device has a 13MP AI dual camera. The phone features the first super nightscape mode in the segment for photography.
The Realme C11 is available Rich Grey and Rich Green colours.
The phone is priced at ₹7,499 and is available on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores. The first sale for the smartphone is scheduled for July 22 at 12 pm.
The brand has also launched its 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank which is built with high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells.
The power bank supports multiple fast-charging solutions including VOOC, SuperVOOC, quick charge, AFC, USB Power Delivery, song others.
It features 15-layer charging protection and is equipped with a low-current mode for devices that require less than 30W power charge.
It will be available in black and yellow colours.
The Power Bank is priced at ₹1,999. The first sale for the device will take place on July 21 at 12 pm. It will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.com.
