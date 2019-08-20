Realme on track to meet 15 million unit sales target this year

Smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday said it is well-positioned to sell 15 million units to meet its target this year.

The company is focussed on “massifying” the best technology at affordable prices, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

“We already have 10 million active users in India. We had set a target of 15 million units sales for 2019 and hopefully we’ll achieve it,” Sheth told PTI.

Realme, which was earlier a sub-brand of Chinese handset major Oppo, had started offering its devices in the Indian market last year. It is already among the top five players in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

According to IDC, smartphone shipment in India registered 9.9 per cent year-on-year growth at 36.9 million units in June 2019 quarter. Xiaomi led the tally with 28.3 per cent market share, followed by Samsung (25.3 per cent), vivo (15.1 per cent), Oppo (9.7 per cent) and Realme (7.7 per cent).

Realme on Tuesday launched two new devices - Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 - priced at ₹9,999 onwards.

Realme 5 features 6.5-inch display, 13 megapixel front camera, quad-camera setup (119-degree 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 12MP main camera lens, 2MP ultra-macro lens and 2MP portrait lens), and 5,000 mAh battery. It will be available in three RAM and internal memory variants from August 27.

The Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, 16MP front camera, and quad-camera setup (119-degree 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 48MP main camera lens, 2MP ultra-macro lens and 2MP portrait lens). It will be also have three different combinations of RAM and internal memory, and go on sale from September 4.

The company plans to launch one more device next month to cash in on the festive season.

Realme has also launched Buds 2 earphones for ₹599.