Realme to launch the Realme Narzo 10 series in India today

Realme is set to launch its Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A in India on Monday.

The Chinese phone-maker had initially planned to launch its Narzo series in India on March 26. However, the launch had been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

The brand will be launching the phones online.

Realme Narzo 10 series specs

Realme has been teasing multiple features of its Narzo 10 series. The Realme Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A will have a few similar specifications. However, there are going to be several differences between the two devices in terms of certain features and specs.

According to the teasers, the phone will have a 5000mAh battery with fast charging.

The phones will have a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch with an 89.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It will also be equipped with a Triple Rear Camera including a 48 MP main camera sensor.

The brand has also hinted that the phones will be powered with an A-class processor. However, no specifications regarding the exact processor have been revealed yet.

The Narzo 10 is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC according to Indian tipster Isan Agarwal. It is rumoured to have two variants based on RAM options – 3GB and 4GB, Gadgets360 reported. The Narzo 10A will is reportedly said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with a single 3GB RAM option.

Both devices are likely to have an Android 10 OS with Realme UI.

The brand will live stream the launch of its Narzo series at 12:30 on its YouTube and social media channels.