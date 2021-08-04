Recent SC judgement on AGR disappointing, says Airtel CEO Vittal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Wednesday said that the recent average gross revenue (AGR) judgement of the Supreme Court (SC) was disappointing, and the company is taking legal advice on the next steps,
“Our request was to permit correction of computational errors in the AGR demands by DoT. These apparent errors have a significant implication on the overall AGR demand,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia, Airtel said in the post results earnings call.
In January, the company had moved the apex court seeking a modification, clarification or recall of ‘mistaken orders’, which have allowed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to demand a total of ₹ 43,980 crore as AGR dues.
SC: Telecos tried to recalculate AGR under guise of correcting ‘arithmetical errors’
However, as per Airtel’s own calculations, it owes the DoT ₹ 13,004 crore in AGR dues.
But, the SC had recently rejected the self-estimates of the company and confirmed the government’s calculations.
“While we are disappointed with the recent outcome, the company has provisioned for the onerous pay out and already paid over ₹18,000 crore covering its obligations for the first few years as per the directions of the Supreme Court. On the next steps relating to any review petition, we will be guided by legal advice and no decision has been taken on this yet,” Vittal said.
Meanwhile, on the company’s recent hike in the tariff plans, Vittal said that he expects average revenue per user (ARPU) to rise to ₹ 200 and eventually to ₹ 300.
“Our retail postpaid plans have been further simplified. We now have just four plans and one add on family plan. As we have always said, ARPU in India is extremely low and at this level, our return on capital is in the low single digit. ARPU must rise first to ₹ 200 and eventually to ₹ 300. This is a small step in that direction even as it plays to our strategy of focusing on quality customers,” he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...