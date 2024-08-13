:

Recykal, a tech startup developing solutions for circular economy, has appointed A L N Rao, an industry veteran with 38 years of experience in environmental stewardship and circular economy, as the Head of Electronics Circularity to fortify its existing digital solutions for e-waste and lead its expansion into broader electronics recycling and sustainable practices.

Prior to this appointment, Rao worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Exigo Recycling and held leadership positions at organisations such as Attero Recycling, Aditya Birla Retail, and Recykal which operates in the categories of e-waste, plastic, paper, metal, tyre, and battery, offering circularity and sustainability solutions. It channelised 10 lakh tonnes of waste in 2023.