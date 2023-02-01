Red Hat and Oracle announced a multi-stage alliance to offer customers a choice of operating systems for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The collaboration starts with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) running on OCI as a supported operating system, improving the experience for organisations that rely on both OCI and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for digital transformation and migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud, said the company.

For various organisations, RHEL serves as an operating system foundation and OCI offers mission-critical cloud services to power digital-forward operations. Now, these organisations are able to standardise their cloud operations with RHEL running on OCI, which gives customers a common platform that stretches from data centre to OCI-distributed cloud.

P Saravanan, Vice-President of Cloud Engineering, Oracle India, said, “As the country moves towards becoming a tech-first nation, one of the primary tenets at Oracle is to provide the power of choice and flexibility to our customers. We foresee our Indian customers not only enjoying the benefits of both but also creating standardised processes, reducing overall costs, and attaining better reliability.”

With this collaboration, certified configurations of OCI flexible virtual machines can now run RHEL, and customers can migrate existing workloads running on RHEL to RHEL on OCI with confidence, he said.

OCI flexible virtual machines can scale in increments as small as a single CPU to optimise price performance and minimise wasted resources. Customers can also contact both Red Hat and Oracle support to help resolve potential issues, the company said.

Andrew Habgood, Vice-President, Partner Ecosystem, APAC, Red Hat, said, “The environment is changing for customers; they now have on-premise legacy applications, new applications, and converged and hybrid clouds but they need to know that their workloads will be supported, wherever they executive, the same. This alliance provides the same opportunity and will be a beneficial choice to our customers.”