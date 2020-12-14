Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.
The success of ByteDance’s TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat rolling out ‘Spotlight’ in November and Facebook launching ‘Instagram Reels’ earlier this year.
Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.
The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand.
Dubsmash’s entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas DrŶppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.
