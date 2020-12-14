Info-tech

Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Reuters December 14 | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

The success of ByteDance’s TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat rolling out ‘Spotlight’ in November and Facebook launching ‘Instagram Reels’ earlier this year.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.

The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand.

Dubsmash’s entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas DrŶppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.

merger, acquisition and takeover
