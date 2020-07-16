Reddit users can now upload up to 20 images or GIFs in single post with ‘Image Gallery’ feature

Reddit is adding a new feature on the platform called Image Gallery to help users upload multiple images or GIFs in a single post.

“Image Galleries fulfil a longstanding community request ever since we added support for image uploads back in 2016,” said Reddit Senior Product Manager, Tyler Swartz. “We’re excited about products like Image Galleries because they give redditors more ways to engage and share content with their favourite community, while also making communities more vibrant and exciting.”

Previously, Reddit users had to use the ‘Fancy Pants Editor’ if they wished to upload multiple images in a post. Most users used to link third-party photosharing sites such as Imgur for sharing multiple photos.

The new feature will let users upload up to 20 images or GIFs in a single post. Redditors can upload the images from the ‘Create a Post’ option within a community. They can select the ‘Image Post’ option from the tabs within the ‘Create a Post’ option.

They can then select up to 20 images or GIFs to upload from there. They can also organise the images by adding a post title, rearranging the images, adding an optional caption (up to 180 characters) or URL for each image or GIF. They can then click on ‘Post’ to upload.

“Posters can also apply a ‘Spoiler’ or ‘Not Safe For Work’ tag to Image Galleries, if needed,” Reddit explained.

“For media organisations and partners alike, Image Galleries offers the option to include URLs and captions in Image Galleries, creating an opportunity to drive redditors to news articles, products, events, contests, and more,” it said.

Serious Eats, Insider, The Independent, and National Geographic will be some of the first Reddit partners that will use the feature.

The feature is currently available for Reddit on desktop and iOS. It will add Image Gallery support for Android next week.

It is also planning to provide support for mixed media types (videos, images, and GIFs, all in one post) within the Image Gallery feature.