5G trial

Redmi joins hands with RJio to conduct 5G trials

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 22, 2021

This is for the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G phone

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, has joined hands with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G trials for their upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

To verify the capability and performance of their upcoming device, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

"The upcoming addition to the Note series, Redmi Note 11T 5G was utilized for rigorous lab trials where it achieved stellar results by attaining a high downloading speed. The encouraging results further demonstrates the readiness and capabilities of Redmi Note 11T 5G in bringing immersive and reliable 5G mobile experience to users," the company said in a press statement.

Published on November 22, 2021

