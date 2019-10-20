Info-tech

Reducing competition will not affect 5G costs: Ericsson

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2019 Published on October 20, 2019

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson junked the argument that the cost of 5G network rollout in India will increase if some companies are barred from doing business in the country.

Huawei and some third party industry reports claimed that rolling out 5G technology will become expensive if the Chinese company is blocked from any country.

Published on October 20, 2019
5G
Ericsson
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RJio terms IUC review paper ‘arbitrary’