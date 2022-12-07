Reflections Info Systems, located at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, , has been ranked the 20 th fastest growing technology company in the ‘Deloitte India Fast 50’ list for 2022 and included in the ‘Asia-Pacific Technology Fast 500’.

Reflections has delivery operations across India and Latin America, with its largest delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram, a spokesman for the company said. The Deloitte list ranks technology companies based on their average revenue growth over a three-year period.

Spectrum of services

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme is overseen by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India and is part of an integrated Asia-Pacific programme that recognises fast-growing and dynamic technology businesses in both public and private sectors. It spans all areas of technology, from the internet to biotechnology and medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

Reflections provides technology solutions for industries ranging from banking and financial services to healthcare, logistics and transportation, automotive, and media and entertainment with clientele in the US, Australia, West Asia, the Asia-Pacific and India. It offers full-stack technology services across custom software development, data science, experience design, cloud infrastructure and quality assurance, the spokesman said.

‘Year 2022 enforced pivot’

Deepa Sarojammal, CEO, Reflections, said, more than ever before, technology is playing an important role in helping companies differentiate and disrupt. “Reflections is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. We support customers unlock new business potential through cutting-edge technological innovations that convert concepts into meaningful digital applications,” she said.

Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Programme Director, Technology Fast 50 India 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, said entering the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2022, which has forced industry to pivot, transform and fast-track digitisation. “Achieving sustained revenue growth over three years is a tremendous achievement and a testament to a company’s commitment to technology.”