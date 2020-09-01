Refurbished electronic products see high demand ahead of festive season

Refurbished product marketplaces like Flipkart’s 2GUD.com, Amazon Renewed and QuikrBazaar which saw a significant surge in demand soon after the sale of non-essential products opened up in May-end and early June, expecting over 2x growth during the upcoming Diwali festive season sales.

This is despite the fact that e-tailers across categories offer killer discounts starting anywhere between 20 per cent and 90 per cent for brand new products during the festive season.

Flipkart’s 2GUD.com has over 2.5 million product listings of which 3-4 per cent are refurbished products predominantly in the Electronics category including mobile phones, laptops, TVs, tablets and small appliances.

“Since these products were not categorised as essential items by the government, we had zero sales for two months during the national lockdown. However, within 4-5 weeks of Unlock 1.0 we were back to pre-Covid level sales in July and are now clocking 150 per cent of our pre-Covid level demand,” Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD.com at Flipkart told BusinessLine.

Digital demand

He attributes this huge surge in demand to three major drivers. “First, salary levels of people have come down. Second, education and WFH segment have driven demand for a lot of mobiles, laptops, tablets and TVs. The third big factor is content consumption – since people are all at home, they are consuming a lot of OTT content. While demand is surging, the market for refurbished products is now constrained by supply and our refurbishing partners whose skilled labour have gone back to their native towns due to Covid-19.”

Amazon Renewed products witnessed higher customer demand post easing of Covid-19 lockdown. “Overall demand for Renewed products grew by 10-20 per cent compared to pre-Covid times, with customers preferring to browse more products from ‘Work from Home’ essentials such as laptops and headphones. The top three selling products were JBL earphones, Mi smart bands and OnePlus bullets” said Vivek Somareddy, Director – Seller Services, Amazon India.

Quikr saw a 54 per cent increase in demand for ‘Quikr Assured’ furniture in July/August vs pre-Covid times in Jan/Feb with tables, bed/sofa sets, wardrobes, storage in most demand as consumers look to make their homes more suitable for WFH. There was a 25 per cent increase in consumers buying Quikr Assured Electronics & Appliances in June/July 2020 vs pre-Covid times as consumers make way for products that are easy on the pocket. The most in demand Quikr Assured products are TVs, refrigerators and washing machines.

Refurbished products come under various categories like Unboxed, Refurbished and Brand New and these products come with 3-12 months warranty. The refurbished goods market which is largely unorganised, is estimated to touch $20 billion in the next few years and has players like Cashify, Yaantra, ElectronicsBazaar, GreenDust among others in the fray.

Asked whether killer discounts on brand new products from Flipkart, Amazon and other e-tailers during the Diwali festive season sales would dampen demand for refurbished products, Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, VP at QuikrBazaar said “The concept of reusing started gaining momentum long before the pandemic especially because of the quality, warranty, doorstep delivery and options like no-cost EMI and buy-back. Now, because of the pandemic, we are seeing more people positively interested in good quality refurbished and pre-owned products to upgrade their lifestyle and adapt to the ‘new normal.’ We foresee this trend to stay post-pandemic as well.”

Gupta of 2GUD said he expects to clock 2X - 3X of its monthly run rate during the festive season period as there is strong demand for refurbished products in both metros and non-metros. “To widen the customer proposition, we launched the social commerce feature in July to all app users where users will have an uninterrupted video shopping experience with their favourite influencers showcasing the latest fashion trends, reviewing gadgets, sharing beauty tips and more.”

2GUD’s refurbished business, which has served 1.3 million customers has seen a growth of 3X since its launch two years ago. Somareddy expects Amazon Renewed to grow in line with overall Amazon.in growth.