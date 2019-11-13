Info-tech

Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal

Reuters November 12 | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Ascension would move some data and analytics tools in its facilities to Google's servers. File Photo   -  Reuters

A US federal regulator has initiated an investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc's Google and Ascension Health which would give Google access to detailed health information of millions of patients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

“We are happy to cooperate with any questions about the project,” Google said in a blog post later on Tuesday, regarding the federal inquiry.

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which safeguards medical information, the Journal said.

On Monday, Google said patient data “cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data.”

