Reliance backed Radisys has formed a consortium called Next-Gen Infra Co (NGIC) which will set up a 4G and 5G network for the Government of Ghana in collaboration with Nokia, Mahindra Tech, Ascend Digital, K-NET and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

“The creation of a shared NGIC is critical for developing affordable, high-speed data access for the people of Ghana and help achieve their dream of 100 per cent Digital Ghana by 2030. We are inspired by India’s digital infrastructure and low-cost mobile data usage and keen to replicate it with Ghana.” said Ursula Owusu-Ekufuk, Minister for Communications and Digitalization for the Republic of Ghana.

NGIC will work with MNO partners to launch affordable 4G/5G- enabled smartphones in Ghana by the end of this year. The partnership aims to enhance the lives of Ghananians by digitalization in education, healthcare, and payment transactions. This is to reduce digital divide and help the entirety of Africa seeking inspiration from Ghana.

As part of the Reliance Industries family, Radisys, enables service providers to become digital experience providers through open platforms and solutions, offering digital endpoints, access and core solutions, and applications, supported by expert lifecycle services for scalable, high-performance networks, a company statement said.

Several players like Tech Mahindra and TCS are trying to set up indigenous networks using open ran tech. Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) offer a new method for building mobile networks that connect smartphones and devices to the internet and users.

Unlike traditional RAN, which requires telecom providers to work with a single supplier, Open RAN allows more flexibility, enabling smaller providers to enter the market without needing extensive resources to manage the entire RAN ecosystem.

“The creation of a shared NGIC is critical for developing affordable, high-speed data access for the people of Ghana and help achieve their dream of 100 per cent Digital Ghana by 2030. We are inspired by India’s digital infrastructure and low-cost mobile data usage and keen to replicate it with Ghana.” comments Ursula Owusu-Ekufuk, Minister for Communications and Digitalization for the Republic of Ghana.

Also read: Telcos oppose TRAI proposal on relaxing norms for virtual network operators

Mohammad Ghaddar, COO, Telecel Ghana, said, “Network as a service model will create a diverse network options for all telecom operators in Ghana. The implementation of NGIC with the right partners, will enable Telecel to leverage their infrastructure to deliver enhanced connectivity, better coverage, and innovative services to our customers.”

This collaboration with the Government of Ghana, promotes the Indian companies to set up an indigenous network, where they are openly working as the first Public Private ownership for the nation. Tech Mahindra aims to bring cost efficiency to the telecom market in Ghana and they are going to do so by building a Cloud Native Core Network and OEM platforms.

According to NGIC Executive Director Harkirit Singh, the organisation intends to spend $145 million on infrastructure development in Ghana over the course of the following three years. Reliance has no ownership stake in NGIC. If the Indian giant is willing to accept equity rather than cash as payment in the future, NGIC is reportedly willing to grant Reliance shares.