Reliance defers Q1 result to July 30

Reliance Industries has postponed its quarterly result announcements to July 30. In a late night disclosure to the BSE, it said: “The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 30/07/2020, inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020"

However, it did not disclose the reason behind the postponement.

On July 18, the company had informed the exchanges that the board was scheduled to meet on July 24 for the quarterly result purpose.

Shares of Reliance Industries trading 0.90 per cent higher at ₹1,990 on the BSE on Wednesday.