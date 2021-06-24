Reliance Foundation launches five missions to fight Covid-19

Reliance Foundation launched its five missions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic -- Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care and Mission Vaccine Suraksha.

“This opportunity to serve humanity is the noblest of the noblest causes,” Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, said.

“What has given me far greater happiness than our business performance is Reliance’s humanitarian efforts during these exceedingly difficult times. I feel both proud and humbled to share with you that throughout the COVID crisis, our Reliance family has risen to the occasion with a sense of purpose and national duty,” she added.