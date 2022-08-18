Reliance Jio continues to see major gains in wireless subscribers: TRAI data

Telecom wireless subscribers increased from 1,145.50 million at the end of May to 1,147.39 million at the end of June , registering a growth of 0.16 per cent. This is according to the monthly subscriber report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday. Wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased from 624.55 million at the end of May to 625.49 million at the end of June and in rural areas from 520.96 million to 521.90 million during the same period. Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscriptions were 0.15 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively.

Reliance Jio continued to see major subscriber gains of around 4.22 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Airtel added 0.79 million to its subscriber base overall. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, continues to lose subscribers, losing 1.8 million wireless subscribers in June. As of June-end, Reliance Jio enjoys a market share of 36 per cent in the wireless telephony space, while Bharti Airtel’s market share stands at 31.63 per cent. Vodafone Idea holds a market share of 22.37 per cent.

In the month of June, 9.02 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 705.54 million at the end of May to 714.56 million at the end of June. The number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak VLR) in June was 1017.56 million.

The home broadband market continued to see gains with the total broadband subscribers increasing from 794.68 million at the end of May to 800.94 million at the end of June with a monthly growth rate of 0.79 per cent.

The top five service providers in this market are Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (419.17 million), Bharti Airtel (219.41 million), Vodafone Idea (122.96 million), BSNL (25.02 million) and Atria Convergence (2.11 million).