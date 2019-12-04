Reliance Jio hikes new tariff plans by 39%

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a company by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has launched new mobile call and tariff plans that provide 300 per cent more benefits. The tariff is an increase of upto 39 per cent from the existing ones, and will be effective from December 6.

Under the ‘New All-In-One Plans’, the company has rolled out four schemes with monthly tariffs of ₹199 going up to ₹2,199 for 12 months. These include free on-net calls and free minutes for off-net calls, the company said in a statement.

An 84-day validity plan with 1.5 GB of data per day will now be at ₹555, higher by 39 per cent than the earlier ₹399 plan with the same features. RJio also raised the price of ₹153 plan to ₹199, ₹198 (₹249), ₹299 (₹349), ₹349 (₹399), ₹448 (₹599), ₹1,699 (₹2,199) and ₹129 (₹98).

According to industry watchers, the plans are cheaper by 25 per cent compared with the existing plans in the industry.

On Sunday, telecom operators had announced plans to hike tariffs by upto 42 per cent, while RJio said it will hike rates by upto 40 per cent.