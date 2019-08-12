Info-tech

Reliance Jio becomes world’s largest telecom operator with 340 million subscribers

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has emerged as the world’s largest telecom service provider in terms of users, with its subscriber base reaching 340 million.

Terming RJio as the “world’s fastest growing digital services company,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company’s subscriber base has reached 340 million.

Ambani, who was speaking at RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, also company will roll out its JioFiber network in next 12 months.

RJio’s Internet or Things (IoT) platform will be commercially available from January 1, 2020. This would offer Rs 20,000 crore revenue opportunity on an annual basis, he added.

[email protected]

Published on August 12, 2019
telecommunication service
broadband and ISPs
Internet of Things
Reliance Industries Ltd
RJio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cash-strapped BSNL chasing dues of Rs 3,000 cr from its enterprise clients