Reliance Jio becomes world’s largest telecom operator with 340 million subscribers

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has emerged as the world’s largest telecom service provider in terms of users, with its subscriber base reaching 340 million.

Terming RJio as the “world’s fastest growing digital services company,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company’s subscriber base has reached 340 million.

Ambani, who was speaking at RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, also company will roll out its JioFiber network in next 12 months.

RJio’s Internet or Things (IoT) platform will be commercially available from January 1, 2020. This would offer Rs 20,000 crore revenue opportunity on an annual basis, he added.

