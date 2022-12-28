Reliance Jio launched its 5G services across 11 cities namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi. “Jio has become the first and only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi,” said the press release.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

11 cities

A Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.

These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT and SMEs.”