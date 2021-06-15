Reliance Jio launches JioFiber post-paid services

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched post-paid services for its home broadband business, with tariffs starting at ₹399 per month.

RJio provides broadband services under the brand ‘JioFiber’ and till date, it has been providing pre-paid connections only.

“The tariffs are the lowest in the industry, and would be available for subscription from Thursday,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.

The company is also offering a range of plans with 6 and 12-month validity, apart from ‘symmetric plans’ that comes with equal download and upload speeds. There will be no security deposit for Internet box and no installation charges, which amounts to upfront saving of ₹1,500.

RJio would be taking a ₹1,000 refundable security deposit for 4K Set Top Box and for OTT apps, and the company would be offering 15 paid OTT Apps — including regional apps such as SunNxt and HoiChoi — on ₹999 and above plans.