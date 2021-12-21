Reliance Jio leads subscriber additions in October

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Reliance Jio leads in subscriber addition for October, adding 1.8 million subscribers on a net basis, up from the sharp decline of 19 million subscribers seen in the previous month, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Bharti’s wireless subscriber base declined by 0.5 million in October versus the addition of 0.3 million in the previous month. Vodafone Idea reported a decline of 1 million on its overall wireless base, with the pace of decline consistent across the past three months.
Jio’s active subscriber base grew by 3.1 million in October to a total of 358 million by the end of the month. In comparison, Bharti lost 0.8 million and Vodafone Idea lost 1.4 million.
Also see: Jio introduces ₹1 prepaid recharge plan, cheapest in India
As Jio improves its active subscriber share, it is also the sole telco to improve its VLR ratio (visitor location register) in October. However, Jio’s VLR ratio of 84 per cent is still behind Bharti’s at 97.8 per cent.
In the mobile broadband space, Jio was the sole telco to increase its market share by 0.06 per cent to 50.8 per cent. Jio’s wired broadband subscription market share was up by 0.79 per cent to 16.9 per cent of the overall market. It continues to hold the highest market share for wired broadband as well.
Bharti, on the other hand, saw its first decline in the wireless subscriber base in 4 months, losing 0.5 million subscribers. However, it continues to hold traction in the mobile broadband segment, adding 1.3 million subscribers in October against 1.2 million in the previous month.
In the mobile broadband segment, Bharti has added 37.2 million subscribers over the past twelve months, well above the 20.2 million added by Jio. Vodafone Idea continues to lag on this front, adding a modest 2 million mobile broadband subscribers in the given period.
On the 4G side, Bharti gained 1.3 million subscribers in October and Jio gained 1.8 million while Vodafone Idea stayed flat at 122 million.
Also see: Made in India 5G technology to be incorporated in global standard
For cash strapped telcos battling low average revenue per user (ARPU), up-gradation of subscribers to the 4G network is an integral strategy to bolster ARPUs, especially for Vodafone Idea which is in dire need of 4G additions. Industry 4G subscribers grew 3.9 million (versus a decline of 18.7 million in September) to 773.09 million.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...