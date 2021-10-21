Reliance Jio overtakes Bharti to become second largest player in fixed broadband market

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Within two years of launching the fixed-line broadband services, Reliance’s JioFiber has overtaken Bharti in terms of the subscriber base to become the number two operator in this segment.
With a 14.5 per cent market share in the fixed broadband market, JioFiber is within the striking distance to overtake BSNL, which enjoys a 21 per cent market share. BSNL has seen its market share reduce from 44 per cent to 21 per cent since the September 2019 launch of JioFiber.
In August, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data on Telecom subscriptions, JioFiber added 0.24 million additional subscribers, a 6.9 per cent month-on-month increase to now enjoy a total subscriber base of 3.71 million subscribers and a 14.5 per cent market share.
Bharti added 0.15 million subscribers, a 4.2 per cent month-on-month addition, and now holds 14.45 per cent market share. Bharti has a subscription base of 3.69 million.
BSNLmarket share further declined by 1.6 per cent month-on-month to 21.5 per cent(vs 44 per cent pre-JioFiber launch in 2019).
