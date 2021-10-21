Info-tech

Reliance Jio overtakes Bharti to become second largest player in fixed broadband market

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2021

The company has a market share of 14.5% in the segment

Within two years of launching the fixed-line broadband services, Reliance’s JioFiber has overtaken Bharti in terms of the subscriber base to become the number two operator in this segment.

With a 14.5 per cent market share in the fixed broadband market, JioFiber is within the striking distance to overtake BSNL, which enjoys a 21 per cent market share. BSNL has seen its market share reduce from 44 per cent to 21 per cent since the September 2019 launch of JioFiber.

In August, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data on Telecom subscriptions, JioFiber added 0.24 million additional subscribers, a 6.9 per cent month-on-month increase to now enjoy a total subscriber base of 3.71 million subscribers and a 14.5 per cent market share.

Bharti added 0.15 million subscribers, a 4.2 per cent month-on-month addition, and now holds 14.45 per cent market share. Bharti has a subscription base of 3.69 million.

BSNLmarket share further declined by 1.6 per cent month-on-month to 21.5 per cent(vs 44 per cent pre-JioFiber launch in 2019).

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like