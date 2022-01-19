Reliance Jio pays ₹30,791 crore towards spectrum dues

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) has paid ₹30,791 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired via auctions in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and the spectrum acquired in 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel.

The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum through these transactions..

The company estimates that the above prepayments will result in interest cost savings of around ₹1,200 crore annually, at the current interest rates.

RJIL had executed the first tranche of prepayment in October 2021 pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in the year 2016.

Subsequent to DoT’s decision in the month of December 2021 providing the telcos the flexibility to prepay their deferred spectrum liabilities on any date, RJIL has now prepaid the entire deferred liabilities.

These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY 2022-23 to 2034-2035 and carried interest rate between 9.30 per cent to 10 per cent with an average residual period of 7 plus years.