Reliance Jio raises tariff for yearly prepaid plan to ₹2,121: Here’s all you need to know

Reliance Jio has recently updated the tariff for its yearly prepaid user plan. The company has raised the tariff for its annual 1.5 GB/DAY ₹2,020 prepaid mobile plan to ₹2,121, increasing the price by ₹101.
The provisions of the plan still remain the same. Users get up to 504GB data valid for 336 days.
The daily limit for data usage will remain 1.5 GB after which the data speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. They will also get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls while for, Jio to Non-Jio they will have FUP of 12000 minutes. They can avail unlimited SMS with the daily limit being 100 SMS a day along with a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.
Other similar packs include ₹555 where users get 126GB data for 84 days, an 84GB plan for 56 days priced at ₹399 and a 42GB pack for 28 days at ₹199.
Apart from this, the company has offered existing plans offering 1,2 and 3 GB a day as well as ‘affordable packs’ offering 2GB data for 28 days with unlimited voice calling at ₹129.
RJio in December had announced new plans raising the prices up to 39 per cent compared to older plans for its customers.
The telecom operator’s ability to raise tariffs after the recent Supreme Court verdict rejecting modification petition filed by them may help the 4G market leader gain a higher market share, according to a report by SBI Cap Securities.
RJio had also recently bagged the top spot in highest 4G download speed as per a TRAI report.
