Reliance Jio has slashed the price of its JioBharat 4G phones to ₹699 from ₹999 for Diwali.

At ₹123 per month, users of JioBharat 4G phones can make unlimited voice calls, get access to over 455 television channels, and 14 GB data, the company said.

Other benefits include movie premieres, video shows, live sports, and making digital payment transactions.

The JioBharat Plan for Diwali was 40 per cent cheaper than the lowest feature phone plan available with other operators, it said, adding that it would provide a savings of ₹76 per month.

“This effectively means that you get the price of the phone back in 9 months through the plan savings, and the JioBharat phone becomes effectively FREE. The more you use, the more you save,” it added.