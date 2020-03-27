Reliance Jio unveils AI tool that lets you assess your risk of contracting Covid-19

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus mount in India, companies are pitching in with solutions to help netizens navigate the situation.
Reliance Jio recently rolled out an online tool that helps people self-assess their symptoms in order to map their risk of contracting Covid-19.
The self-test is a list of questions at the end of which the AI-driven tool figures out the test taker’s risk level, from high to low.
The questionnaire begins with basic questions, including who the test is for and the age and gender of the person. It then asks the respondent about their health conditions. The questionnaire asks if the individual is suffering from conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease (COPD), diabetes, heart diseases or if the individual is pregnant.
It then inquirea about the individual’s travel history to impacted regions such as China, Italy, Spain, Iran, Europe, West Asia and South-East Asia.
The self-test also asks the individual if he or she has travelled in public transport within India and about close contact with anyone showing symptoms such as cough, cold, fever or shortness of breath. It also asks test takers if they or their families have come in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient.
Users are then required to answer questions about their symptoms, if they have any.
The test then assesses the responses and discloses if the person is at high or low-risk level, with or without symptoms. Based on the assessment, it also gives suggestions on the steps to be taken. Jio also shares ICMR guidelines for testing at the end of the questionnaire.
Earlier this week, Apollo Hospitals had released a similar AI-driven tool, Coronavirus Risk Scan. The self-assessment which has questions similar to Jio’s tool, helps users gauge the risk of getting the coronavirus infection.
“Coronavirus Risk Scan by Apollo is designed to decrease the paranoia by generating a risk score based on your current symptoms. This will clear your doubts on whether you have or are likely to contract the novel,” Apollo Hospitals tweeted.
Such tools can help citizens assess their risk of contracting the virus and figure out if they need to get tested. This can be helpful in curbing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country through early detection.
As of Friday morning, India had reported over 640 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry.
