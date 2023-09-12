Reliance Jio has commenced conversations with tech firms, including Meta, to build its own large language model. Last week, Reliance had announced its partnership with the American tech giant Nvidia to set up physical infrastructure for large AI applications.

Sources at the company told businessline that the partnership with Nvidia is not going to directly lead to a large language model. Nvidia is just providing the infrastructural background for complex AI computation. However, Reliance has commenced conversations with tech companies. “We have indeed started exploring plans to create a large language model, but the plan has not been concretised. Reliance will be reaching out to tech partners, but it is yet to identify which partners in the AI ecosystem it wants to build its ecosystem with,” said the source.

But Reliance could potentially extend its existing partnership with global giants like Meta for LLM. “We are not eliminating small tech firms however.”

Large language models are a subset of generative AI, which is the “new big thing” in technology right now. Large tech companies such as Meta, Google, IBM have their own LLM models. India does not have any major presence in this space however. Certain IT companies like Zoho or Tech Mahindra, claim that they are developing an LLM, but their investment pales in comparison to their global counterparts.

During Nvidia’s announcement with Reliance, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, hinted, “India has scale, data, and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India for the people of India.”

Mukesh Ambani said on the partnership: “As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. “