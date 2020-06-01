Remove China Apps goes viral; becomes second most downloaded app

The Remove China Apps has gained prominence among Indian Android smartphone users in a short period of time. The app helps users list Chinese apps so as to uninstall them from their phones, Livemint reported.

Clicking on the scan now button of the app gives users a list of all the apps developed by Chinese organisations, including TikTok, ShareIt, and CamScanner, on their phones.

The app, which has garnered more than one million downloads on Android within two weeks, is in the number 2 position on Google Playlist. Launched on May 17, it has gained from the anti-China sentiment sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the stand-off in Ladakh.

If users have no apps from Chinese companies on the phone, it says, “You are awesome, No China app found in your system."

The app has a simple user interface. The privacy policy encompasses details regarding the information the app takes. However, there is no mention of what liability the company takes in case of breaches.

At the moment, the app doesn’t require any special consent-based permissions. The privacy policy states that it collects information about the platform type (Android), operating system version, number of clicks on app feature, device model, language you use for the device system, the mobile country codes (MCC), device manufacturer name, version code of apps you’re using, the version name of apps users are using, the package name of apps users are using, time of their phone and screen resolution, Livemint reported.

The app has been developed by a company called OneTouch AppLabs, which claims to be based out of Jaipur, according to its website. However, a simple WHOIS search shows that the website was registered just about a week ago. The company has used a service that masks the owner of the website from being found using WHOIS searches. The company was reportedly not registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the report added.