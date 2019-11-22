Research centre for gaming, VFX, animation to come up in Hyderabad

With a view to making Hyderabad the hub for gaming, animation and visual effects industry in the country, the Telangana government will shortly open a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to promote the research and development in this area.

The State government is also in talks with a few top universities in the United Kingdowm to set up their off-campus sites in the city to develop human resources required for the industry, said Telangana’s IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

Addressing the Indian Game Developer Conference as part of the India Joy meet here on Friday, he said that the government would host the conference every year. “The Image Tower that we plan to construct by the end of 2020 would redefine the gaming industry in the country, where we provide infrastructure and a business-friendly environment to drive investments,” he said.

Hundreds of game developers and industry representatives from India and abroad attended the 11th edition of the IGDC being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Top gamers

This year’s edition attracted some top names in the global gaming industry. The list includes Walter Devins of Imangi Studios (the TempleRun developer), Time Fields of Kabam Sudios, Anh Luong of Miniclip, Unreal Engine’s Quentin Staes-Polet of Epic Games and Anish Aravind, of Tencent Games (creater of Pubg games).

“But for China, all our games are common for all users in the world. We, however, used jungle maps that are inspired from India,” said Walter Devins.