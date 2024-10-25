IBM is launching the IBM Guardium Data Security Centre which will allow organizations to protect data in any environment throughout its full lifecycle with unified controls.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center provides a common view of organizations’ data assets, allowing security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management, and cryptography and key management in a single dashboard.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center includes GenAI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals’ productivity.

GenAI capabilities

“GenAI and quantum computing technologies present new opportunities and risks to Indian organizations,” says Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of Technology, IBM India and South Asia. “As Indian organizations navigate growing cybersecurity risks related to AI and evolving compliance regulations, they should invest in robust software capabilities to secure their AI data, models, and usage. Taking a proactive approach to secure quantum computing, which is the next big technology frontier, will also be crucial. IBM Guardium Data Security Center will provide Indian organizations with comprehensive visibility and protection against potential cybersecurity risks.”

The center features IBM Guardium AI Security software to help protect organizations’ AI deployments from security vulnerabilities and data governance policy violations. GenAI adoption—and the risk of “shadow AI,” the presence of unsanctioned models—are surging.

Quantum safe software

IBM Guardium Data Security Centre also features IBM Guardium Quantum Safe software , which helps clients protect encrypted data from the potential risk of future cyberattacks. It builds upon expertise from IBM Research—including IBM’s post-quantum cryptography algorithms—and IBM Consulting.

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe helps organizations gain visibility and manage enterprise cryptographic security posture to address vulnerabilities and remediation. It allows organizations to enforce policies based on external, internal, and government regulations by pulling crypto algorithms used in code, vulnerabilities detected in code, and network usages into a single dashboard for security analysts to monitor policy violations and track progress. Guardium Quantum Safe offers customizable metadata and flexible reporting so critical vulnerabilities can be prioritized for remediation.

IBM Guardium AI Security manages security risk and data governance requirements for sensitive AI data and AI models. It helps discover AI deployments, address compliance, mitigate vulnerabilities, and protect sensitive data in AI models through a common view of data assets. It integrates with IBM watsonx and other generative AI SaaS providers.

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe dovetails with broader Quantum Safe offerings from IBM Consulting and Research. The software is powered by technology and research developed by IBM Research. Several of IBM Research’s post-quantum cryptography algorithms were recently standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Transformation Services leverage these technologies to help organizations define risks, inventory and prioritize them, confront them – and then scale the process. IBM Consulting’s cybersecurity bench includes professionals with experience in cryptography and quantum-safe technology. Dozens of clients in telecommunications, finance, government, and other industries leverage IBM Quantum Safe Transformation Services.

IBM is also adding decentralised identity features to its Verify portfolio: IBM Verify Digital Credentials enables users to store and manage their own credentials. The feature digitizes physical credentials like driver’s licenses, insurance cards, loyalty cards, and employee badges, which can then be standardized, stored, and shared with comprehensive security, privacy protection, and control. IBM Verify is an IAM (identity access management) solution that protects identity across the hybrid cloud.