Rezolve.ai, a next-generation AI-powered employee service SaaS Platform, has closed around $11 million in Series A-led by SIG Venture Capital along with participation from Exfinity Venture Partners.

Existing investors 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures also took part in the round. The fresh funds will be used to scale growth and advance the capabilities of the platform.

Commenting on the fundraise, Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai said, “Rezolve.ai brings modern employee service desk experience within collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. The solution leverages cutting-edge conversational AI and intelligent automation skills to provide an instant service desk experience like never before.”

Kumar added, “Every employee in every company needs internal technical support about once a month. The two-decades-old legacy model of creating tickets and calling for support is costing employers billions in direct cost, and billions more in lost employee productivity. Employers and employees want this changed with urgency and Rezolve.ai is powering this new future.”

‘ChatGPT-like support’

Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai said, “With ChatGPT-like employee experience and many other differentiators built-in, Rezolve.ai has established itself as an innovative leader in this space and is making a real difference in the life of employees and service desk technicians. With the current round of investment and our uber-innovative product, we are poised to establish dominance in the employee support and enablement market.”

Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Adviser, SIG Venture Capital said, “We invested in Rezolve.ai to support the founder’s vision of leveraging rapid improvements in AI capability that allow incumbent support platforms to transition from being just a process workstream to an intelligent intermediation layer that reduces human involvement. This functionality can become the de facto level one support inside organisations — not just for IT & HR but for every support function needed across organizations. Rapid growth, strong customer and analyst feedback, and product superiority sets Rezolve.ai to fulfill its product vision.”

Company profile

The company, founded in 2017 by three Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) alumni — Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy — competes with players such as Freshdesk, Kahoot, Jira, among others.

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Rezolve.ai has offices in Chennai and Dehradun, and Toronto in Canada. Its major market is the US.

