RICH, T-Hub launch accelerator for research-focussed start-ups

The Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and T-Incubators & Accelerators Consortium have launched a three-month scaleup programme—Mission 10X-SIGs—for early-stage start-ups focussed on research.

The accelerator targets the start-ups that have graduated from research incubators and accelerators. “We will provide them with market strategy, corporate market reviews, customer connections and funding opportunities. The collaborative initiative will support the start-up ecosystem by working with research connected start-ups from several incubators and accelerators within Telangana and outside,” a RICH statement said.

RICH is a network of scientific, technology, academic and life sciences organisations in Hyderabad. “The shortlisted start-ups would undergo a three-month programme, which helps them in go-to-market approach and preparing for corporate pitches,” it said.

₹10 lakh assistance

The shortlisted start-ups will get a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh. “The challenge that most research start-ups face is scaling up their activities. The accelerator will address this challenge through a collective approach,” Ajit Rangnekar, Director-General of RICH, said.

The maiden programme will focus on deeptech and medtech start-ups. The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the IIIT-Hyderabad, T-Hub, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, BITS-Hyderabad and IIT-Hyderabad are also part of the initiative.

“This collective initiative by the ecosystem will greatly help the early revenue research-led start-ups. This is the second such initiative by T-Incubators and Accelerators Consortium, after Rejig-Hydstartups in 2020,” Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IKP Knowledge Park, said.