Rising unemployment sees 48% rise in applications per job: QuikrJobs Report

The economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on blue-collar jobs in India.

According to a report by QuikrJobs, India’s blue-collar industry job portal, the demand and supply side of recruitment trends in the industry show an imbalance.

The report analysed job listings by recruiters and applications by job=seekers on the QuikrJobs platform from January to March 15 (pre-Covid period) and from March 16 to the end of May (Covid/lockdown period).

The report revealed that the availability of the blue-collar workforce is up significantly compared to the availability of jobs.

QuikrJobs witnessed a dip in both jobs and applicants during the lockdown, especially in April.

However, the overall applications for blue-collar job roles saw a 108 per cent growth in applications and 36 per cent increase in the availability of jobs in May as against April.

Rise in unemployment

QuikrJobs witnessed a 48 per cent increase in the overall rate of applications per job, as against the average applications per job pre-Covid. The company saw a 65 per cent increase in the rate of applications per job in metros and a 43 per cent increase in non-metros.

There was a significant increase in applications for roles such as data entry/back office (115 per cent), delivery executives (139 per cent), driver (122 per cent), teacher (108 per cent), marketing (179 per cent), and sales (187 per cent).

Owing to international flight cancellations and restriction on entry/exit of people by many countries, ‘Work Abroad’ jobs saw a 65 per cent dip in applications.

WFH is the new normal

Roles that can be classified as ‘Work from Home’ are currently the most preferred option for many job-seekers who saw an increase in the salary offered. These include data collection, BPO/telecaller, language translator, and insurance consultants.

There was a 9 per cent increase in the share of jobs available, and job-seekers were looking for opportunities during the lockdown period. This shows that WFH jobs are here to stay even after the Covid-19 scare.