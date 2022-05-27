Riverwalk Holdings launches ₹150-crore fund to back early-stage startups

Riverwalk Holdings, an India-focused venture capital fund, has launched ₹150 crore fund to back early-stage startups.

The fund will invest up to ₹10 crore per start-up, and has already made four investments.

It is anchored by the Singapore-based Thakral Group and backed by leading business houses across India and Singapore.

Riverwalk’s portfolio includes, AI-based contract automation startup, Spotdraft; one stop ayurveda platform, The Ayurveda Experience; community & commerce platform for parents, Mylo; and housing finance platform, Homeville. .

Satveer Singh Thakral, Founding Partner, Riverwalk, said “The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long-term partnerships. The lifecycle of a start-up has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey. We are grateful to have like-minded investors who share our investment philosophy”

Riverwalk will leverage its stakeholder network to accelerate the growth of start-ups by providing access to leading enterprises across Asia, Singh added.

Jai Sumer Singh, Founding Partner, Riverwalk, said “We are looking to partner with founders who are focused on building fundamentally strong and capital efficient businesses. This philosophy has worked out well for us in the past and we are just focused on replicating it”

Riverwalk has a sector agnostic investment approach with preferred sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Fintech and Consumer-tech and Consumer brands.