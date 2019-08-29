Rivulis sows app-based solution for drip irrigation

Rivulis Irrigation India, part of the global micro irrigation company Rivulis Israel, has launched its customised app Manna, a satellite-based software solution for irrigation in India.

Manna Irrigation Intelligence provides site-specific irrigation recommendations at the touch of a button. Based on proprietary satellite models and sensor-free approach, Manna provides farmers with a high-resolution, integrated view of the entire field rather than reading from isolated locations.

In last three years, Rivulis has brought drip irrigation technology in the fields of over 50,000 farmers. Before downloading the app, farmers have to provide GPS location of the field, soil condition, details on crop to be grown and date of sowing.

Based on these data and weather forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the app suggest the quantum of water to be released in the field every week after taking into account the moisture and expected rainfall in the area. It also provides real-time crop monitoring maps indicating vegetation level, vegetation and wetness variability map.

Farmers have to shell out ₹600 per annum to use the app while their cost saving involve less use of water, besides lower electricity and diesel expenses.

While the app is currently available in Hindi and Marathi, it will be launched in Gujarati and other languages soon. Rivulis is targeting farmers in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu focussing on crops such as cotton, sugarcane, pomegranate, grapes and tomatoes.

Sudhir Mehta, Director, Rivulis India and Israel, said due to limitation on land holdings, most of the farmers have not invested in technology in farming and rely majorly on gut feeling, especially in areas of irrigation and water management.

The company has already approached the Union Ministry of Agriculture and is eager to collaborate with various State governments to assist them in monitoring of water usage and conservation, he said.

Currently, drip irrigation is used on about 11 million hectares while the government has set a target to bring another 10 million hectares under drip irrigation in next five years. The country has the potential to bring about 70 million hectares under drip irrigation.