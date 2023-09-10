Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES), a Riyadh-based neutral host operator and digital Infrastructure company plans to invest $200 million in India operations over the next two to three years, according to Akram Aburas, CEO, ACES.

With the investment, the company aims to develop telecom infrastructure and make India the centre for technical support operation for its wider operations in Southeast Asia.

“We are very excited about the Indian market, given it’s a rapidly growing economy, and the development of infrastructure and digital transformation is happening at a large scale. The growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and India makes India a very lucrative region for investment,” Aburas told businessline.

So far the company has invested over $50 million in India. It has about 200 employees in India across various roles including developers, engineers, researchers, and technicians. It has it’s offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

ACES is currently bidding for public infrastructure projects in India and aims to strike more deals in the country. As it aims to expand its business here, it plans to hire 1,000 more employees in the next two years, subject to winning deals, according to Aburas. In the long term, the CEO expects yearly revenue of $10-20 million from the region.

Previously in India, it has taken over as Mobile Infrastructure service provider for BIAL at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. It serves all telecom providers who are offering mobile services at BLR Airport. Globally it has participated in the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh Metro Project, Jeddah Airport, and Riyadh Airport.

Apart from India, in the Southeast Asia region, ACES sees Malaysia and Indonesia. Aburas notes that the company is studying these markets and trying to negotiate large scale deals.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit