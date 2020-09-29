RJio asks DoT to conduct spectrum auction by February 2021

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has sought the auction of spectrum at the earlier, preferably before February 2021.
The operator has sought the auctioning of all available spectrum and that which will be freed, RJio said in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Also read: Despite 2G spectrum expiry, BSNL services unhindered
According to RJio, a total of 1461.5 MHZ spectrum in paired bands and 790 MHz spectrum in unpaired with recommended reserve price value of ₹3.92-lakh crore is available with DoT for auction and is lying unused for the past four years.
“We are unable to find any reasonable rationale behind this sudden pause in a successful and fruitful policy of auctioning all available spectrum every year, since the Supreme Court decision in 2012,” it said in a letter dated September 28, addressed to DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Also read: RJio eyeing bigger foothold in postpaid with new plan launch
The company reiterated that the inexplicable delay of four years in spectrum auction, since 2016, has created a situation of dire scarcity which is impacting the quality of experience and growth of services.
In 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had submitted its recommendations for various conditions of spectrum auction, which were reconsidered in 2019. The Digital Communications Commission has already recommended the reserve price, quantity of spectrum and other associated conditions in May 2020 for Cabinet approval.
However, notice inviting applications are yet to be issued, RJio added.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...