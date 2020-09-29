RJio asks DoT to conduct spectrum auction by February 2021

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has sought the auction of spectrum at the earlier, preferably before February 2021.

The operator has sought the auctioning of all available spectrum and that which will be freed, RJio said in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to RJio, a total of 1461.5 MHZ spectrum in paired bands and 790 MHz spectrum in unpaired with recommended reserve price value of ₹3.92-lakh crore is available with DoT for auction and is lying unused for the past four years.

“We are unable to find any reasonable rationale behind this sudden pause in a successful and fruitful policy of auctioning all available spectrum every year, since the Supreme Court decision in 2012,” it said in a letter dated September 28, addressed to DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The company reiterated that the inexplicable delay of four years in spectrum auction, since 2016, has created a situation of dire scarcity which is impacting the quality of experience and growth of services.

In 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had submitted its recommendations for various conditions of spectrum auction, which were reconsidered in 2019. The Digital Communications Commission has already recommended the reserve price, quantity of spectrum and other associated conditions in May 2020 for Cabinet approval.

However, notice inviting applications are yet to be issued, RJio added.