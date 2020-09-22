RJio expands presence in post-paid segment with JioPostpaid Plus

Covid churn
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) has launched new post-paid plans that enable access to entertainment OTTs and data roll-over, with plans starting from Rs 399.
RJio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched five tariff plans under its new JioPostpaid Plus. Till date, RJio had only one post-plan of Rs 199.
The main objective of the JioPostpaid Plus service is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment and experience, the company said in a statement.
“There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the pre-paid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the post-paid category,” Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said.
“JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every post-paid customer. It accounts for the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and, most importantly, customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it,” he added.
The tariff plans start at Rs 399 and are packed with a slew of services, including free subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar, among others. It also includes data roll-over of up to 500 GB and free international calls to the US and the UAE.
The tariff plans include Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499.
