Digital literacy initiative for women

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm has partnered with GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women. Reliance Jio and GSMA will work towards empowering more women with increased access to, and use of, life-enhancing digital services. The gender gap in mobile adoption in India persists due to a lack of access, affordability and inclusion in the digital revolution.

