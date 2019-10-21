RJio launches all-in-one plans with more data, voice benefits

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched three new all-in-one plans with more data and voice benefits.

The plans — ₹222 per month, ₹333 for two months and ₹444 for three months — are 20-50 per cent cheaper than existing ones in the market. They provide 2 GB of data per day, unlimited calling on Jio-to-Jio network and unlimited SMS, the company said in a statement.

For calls to non-Jio networks, the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) kicks in after 1,000 minutes. Every additional recharge of ₹111 over base plan provides one month extra service, it said.