Info-tech

RJio launches new WFH data plans

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

With work from home (WFH) expected to be the new norm, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) has launched a new plan, which provides 33 per cent more data than existing industry tariffs.

The new plan — a ₹2,399-annual plan — provides 2 GB per day, with an effective price of ₹200 per month. The plan comes with unlimited voice and SMS, and 365-day validity, RJio said in a statement.

RJio’s existing long-term plan is priced at ₹2,121, which provides data of 1.5 GB per day and comes with 336-day validity.

The company also launched new top-up WFH plans of ₹151 (30 GB data), ₹201 (40 GB) and ₹251 (50 GB).

