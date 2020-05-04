RJio permits entire customer care staff to work from home

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has permitted its entire customer care staff to work from home (WFH), and plans to make it a norm after the lockdown ends.
The operator redirected all the queries coming to its helpline desk to the call centre agents’ phones, which were then answered from the comfort of the agents’ homes.
“With technology innovation, we were able to move our entire technology stack of call centres onto simple mobile phones. And all our agents started handling the interactions in a remote way. Again, it remains an industry-first innovation,” Pankaj Pawar, Senior Vice President at RJio, said at the company’s fourth quarter results last week.
“I think, it was important for us that all our call centres, whether they are for calls ― that means voice, social, text, chat ― (or) anything, we moved to a virtualised way,” he said.
This helped the company provide activation, recharging and other services during the lockdown period, apart from keeping the network running.
“When the Covid-19 issue is over, this could be the new norm. Further, this would enable BPO activities being pushed into rural parts of the country and provide part-time employment to people like homemakers. This would further reduce costs,” Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy at RJio, said.
This initiative will also help recruit talent available across the country, who otherwise might not want to move to a city.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...