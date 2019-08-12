Info-tech

RJio to launch blockchain network

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2019 Published on August 12, 2019

Reliance Jio will install blockchain networks across India over the next year, with tens of thousands of nodes to operational from day one. It is touted to be one of the largest blockchain networks in the world.

“Using blockchain, we can deliver unprecedented security, trust, automation and efficiency to almost any type of transaction. This is a vital capability for India, especially for modernising our supply chains for agricultural produce and other goods which form the lifeblood of our economy,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said at the company's AGM in Mumbai.

“And using blockchain, we also have an opportunity to invent a brand-new model for data privacy where Indian data, especially customer data, is owned and controlled through technology by the Indian people and not by corporates, especially global corporations,” he added.

