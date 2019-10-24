Robert Bosch Engineering unveils IOT-enabled solution to monitor public infrastructure

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) on Thursday unveiled its IOT-enabled public infrastructure monitoring solution.

“Bosch’s IOT-based solution is made in Bengaluru for India… to address a safety issue in our growing cities. Our solution will enable manufacturers manage a smooth and safe movement of a large number of people using public infrastructure,” said Vijay Ratnaparkhe, President and Managing Director, RBEI.

It is a powerful ecosystem on the cloud and on-premise that delivers manufacturing efficiency, real time alerts and notifications for timely actionable insights.

The solution gathers machine usage and equipment status for intelligent analytics, and provides key insights on usage, benchmarks, and trends. It also provides input on critical safety, machine maintenance and early warnings on malfunctions.

This smart solution will provide real time alerts and notifications via e-mails and messages to users. It is a non-intrusive, retrofit solution that can be set up in a few minutes.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa unveiled RBEI’s latest IOT-enabled public infrastructure monitoring solution in Bengaluru.

“Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bosch has been manufacturing in India for over 65 years. With a presence in mobility, beyond mobility and sensors, software and services, the company employs about 30,000 associates in India out of which about 20,000 are housed in Karnataka. Bosch is committed to the State and will continue to offer wide range of smart solutions in future,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch India Group.