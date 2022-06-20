Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Pune 

Rockwell Automation, engaged in industrial automation and digital transformation, on Monday inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The centre enhances Rockwell Automation’s global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software.

Nearly a third of the company’s global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India. The Pune SDC has already employed people across roles like product management, software architecture and engineering and plans to hire many more as the demand grows. .

World-class facility

Martin Dittmer, Director of software engineering, software and control, Rockwell Automation, said in press statement, “ The new centre is a world-class facility for building and developing software products catering to both local and global market needs. It is a testament to India’s strength in digitalisation.”

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, said, “India is an important market for Rockwell Automation, and we aim to keep growing in the software development space. The new SDC in Pune will help us enhance our research and development capacity and to develop software products in line with global standards”.